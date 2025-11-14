 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Actress Neha Sharma's Father Ajeet Sharma Faces Tight Fight In Bhagalpur; Leads By 4000 Votes After Trailing By 683
The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Amid the counting of votes for the Assembly election in Bihar, trends at 3:15 pm are clearly indicating an NDA landslide victory in the state. Many heavyweights from the Opposition camp have suffered massive losses. This time, the Congress party is likely to be reduced to single digits. As of now, it is leading in only three seats. However, the party's Bhagalpur candidate Ajeet Sharma, who is the father of actresses Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma, is facing a neck-and-neck fight in the Bhagalpur constituency.

After 14 rounds of counting, he was trailing behind the BJP's Rohit Pandey by 683 votes, however, after 16 rounds of counting, he gained a lead of 4,217 votes.

According to current trends, the NDA is leading in 208 seats, whilst the Mahagathbandhan is ahead in 28 seats.

The NDA includes the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Infomerics Pays ₹65.25 Lakh To Resolve Sebi Case, Market Regulator Closes Proceedings After Corrective Actions
FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply
Chaos Erupts Near Bengaluru Metro Station As Lady Driver Engages In Minor Accident, Causes 1 Km Traffic Jam | WATCH
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn't Invited To Campaign And Parties Must Analyse Failures
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Can BJP Form Government In State Without JDU? Here's How...
article-image

According to reports, PM Modi is expected to arrive at the BJP headquarters in Delhi at 6:00 pm to join celebrations following the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. The saffron party will reportedly organise a grand show of strength as the alliance consolidates its commanding lead across the state.

