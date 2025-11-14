Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Can BJP Form Government In State Without JDU? Here's How Number's Stack Up

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is set for a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, barring any major upheaval in current trends. According to the Election Commission's official website, as of 1:30 pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 90 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United), which is ahead in 81 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan alliance's performance has been dismal, with all parties together seemingly unable to cross the 50-seat mark, while the NDA is looking to cross 200.

The BJP, which has emerged as the single largest party, is in a comfortable position to form the government in the state, even if it shuns its long-time partner JD(U). Though this seems highly unlikely, the numbers currently appear to permit the saffron party to go ahead with other smaller parties, should it decide to do so.

The majority mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is 122. The BJP alone is likely to win over 90 seats. Chirag Paswan's party, LJP(RV), has taken the lead in 21 seats, while Upendra Kushwaha's party is leading in 4 seats and Jitan Ram Manjhi's party has maintained a lead in 5 seats. This adds up to 120 seats, just two short of the majority mark.

Trends at 1:30 pm | Election Commission Website

If the BJP's tally remains at 90, it will need just 2-3 seats to form the government, which could be achievable with the help of independent candidates.

However, even if the BJP forms a government while keeping the JD(U) out, it will be a government with a narrow majority, with the constant threat of collapse.

Keeping all speculation aside, if all goes well, Bihar's Chief Minister is poised to take oath as the state's chief minister for the 10th time.