Bihar Assembly Election: Trust deficit hits BJP, JD-U

Patna

There is admission of trust deficit between NDA partners BJP and JD-U in the ongoing assembly poll by Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. Addressing a poll rally at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district, Sushil Modi alleged Ajay Mandal, the JD-U MP from Bhagalpur, was working against Rohit Pandey, the BJP candidate.

Modi used the election campaign platform to charge the JD-U MP with sabotaging the campaign of the BJP candidate and helping Aman Paswan, an independent. The Deputy CM, the BJP star campaigner, regretted the JD-U MP was not following the coalition dharma and attempting to defeat the BJP candidate. He reminded Mandal that during his election to Lok Sabha last year, BJP workers had actively campaigned for the JD-U candidate. Mandal is engaged in creating confusion among the electorate.

Modi warned Ajay Mandal, “You must remember, there will be the Lok Sabha election a few years later and the BJP workers would not work for you.”

He alleged Mandal was on a leisure trip to Goa and Mumbai and never did any development in his constitutency.

The Deputy CM alleged Mandal took money to campaign against the NDA candidate. However, Mandal denied the allegation, saying some misleading information has been passed on to Modi.

Problem started when Modi did not find Mandal on the dais at Pirpainti. He had received complaints against Mandal and from the stage he telephoned him and questioning his absence, he openly criticised the JD-U MP.

Aman Paswan, the independent candidate from Pirpainti, was also an aspirant for a BJP ticket, but was denied. Instead, Pandey was nominated. Mandal asked his supporters to help Aman, it is alleged. One of his supporters, Chandan Kumar claimed he was asked to support Aman.

Ajay Mandal was a 3-term MLA from Nathnagar in Bhagalpur before being nominated as an NDA candidate for Lok Sabha last year. Senior BJP leaders from Bhagalpur are also absent from the campaign. Syed Shahnawaj Hussain, who was an MP from Bhagalpur, is away in Delhi after he reported sick.

Arjit Sarsat Chaubey, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 assembly poll and was a strong contender for the BJP ticket, is also not active. Arijit was arrested last year for the Durga Puja violence. The CM and the Deputy CM had reportedly opposed his candidature, claiming the junior Chaubey was a hardliner. His father Ashwini Kumar Chaubey is union minister of state for health and family welfare.

The BJP campaign is being led by an outsider of Bhagalpur, Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP from Godda in Jharkhand, is campaigning for the BJP candidate here and telling the electorate Pandey was his nominee. According to reports from several constitutencies in Shahabad region, there was complete lack of trust between the leaders of the two allies and they actively worked against the official nominees. The BJP has expelled 40 such rebel leaders.