Bihar: Absconding Key Accused In ₹1000 Crore NGO Scam Arrested By CBI In UP

Representative pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation has today arrested an absconding accused on the strength of Non Bailable Warrant, issued by the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Patna in a scam related to an NGO based at Bhagalpur(Bihar).

CBI had registered 24 cases on the allegations of misappropriation of ₹1000 Crore (approx.) of Government funds by fudging records. The scam came to light after the death of the Founder and Secretary of an NGO based at Bhagalpur(Bihar). CBI had taken over the investigation of the cases on the request of the Government of Bihar. It was alleged that the officials of said NGO entered into conspiracy with officials of various Banks i.e. Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Bank of India, etc. for diversion of government funds into the accounts of said NGO by using forged documents.

The said arrested accused, daughter-in-law of the Founder and Secretary of the NGO, is allegedly key accused in the scam and has been absconding since the beginning of investigation. She was declared Proclaimed Offender by the Court. After strenuous efforts, CBI traced and arrested her from Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh).The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court.