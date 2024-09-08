Bihar: 15-Yr-Old Dies In Saran After Doctor Relies On YouTube Videos For Performing Surgery

Representative Image |

Bihar: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Bihar, a 15-year-old boy district tragically died after a fake doctor, allegedly relying on YouTube videos, performed an unauthorised operation in Saran to remove a gallbladder stone. The teenager, Krishna Kumar, was initially admitted to Ganpati Hospital after experiencing severe vomiting. His family said the vomiting stopped shortly after admission, but the 'doctor,' identified as Ajit Kumar Puri, reportedly insisted that surgery was necessary.

The boy's father, Chandan Shaw, told NDTV that Puri conducted the operation while watching YouTube videos, despite the family not consenting to the procedure. Krishna’s condition worsened after the surgery, and the doctor hastily arranged for him to be taken to a hospital in Patna. Unfortunately, the boy died en route and upon reaching the hospital, Puri and others abandoned Krishna's body on the stairs and fled, according to the family.

Krishna's grandfather, Prahlad Prasad Shaw, shared that the boy had been feeling better after his initial treatment at Ganpati Hospital, but Puri sent Krishna’s father away on an errand and began the surgery without family consent. When the boy experienced severe pain during the operation, the family questioned Puri, who allegedly dismissed their concerns. Later that evening, the boy’s breathing stopped, and although he was briefly revived with CPR, he died before reaching Patna.

Family Alleges Accused Is Fake Doctor

The family now suspects that Puri, who they believe to be unqualified, is a self-styled doctor. They admitted they had initially sought treatment at Ganpati Hospital only to stop the vomiting and had no knowledge of the doctor’s credentials. The unauthorised operation and its tragic consequences have raised serious concerns about medical malpractice and the presence of unqualified practitioners in the area.

Following the incident, police have registered an FIR and sent Krishna's body for an autopsy. Efforts are underway to locate Ajit Kumar Puri and other staff members from Ganpati Seva Sadan, who are now missing. The hospital has since been deserted, with patients left abandoned as the staff fled after the incident.