Bihar News: Over 100 Injured After Shed Collapses In Saran During Religious Event; Watch Video

Bihar: A tragic incident occurred in Bihar's Saran district, where over 100 people were injured after a dilapidated shed collapsed during the Mahavir Akhara procession in the Ishauvpur block. The incident happened as a crowd had gathered on the shed to watch dance performances during the procession. The shed, unable to support the weight of so many people, suddenly gave way, causing the onlookers to plummet to the ground.

Video Shows Harrowing Scenes Of Shed Collapse

A video of the incident captured the harrowing moment when the structure collapsed, sending people tumbling down. Emergency services were quickly mobilized, and the injured were rushed to a nearby government-run hospital where they received immediate medical attention. The severity of the injuries varied, but all the victims were being treated by the medical staff. The exact count of victims is not known, however according to local reports, over 100 people are injured in the incident.

40 Injured Recent House Collapse Incident In Patna

This event is unfortunately part of a series of similar accidents in the region. Just last month, another serious incident occurred in Patna, where at least 40 people were injured when the wall of a house collapsed. The incident took place in the Shripalpur area on the outskirts of the city during a religious function held at the residence of a local named Neeraj Kumar.

The majority of the injured in this collapse were women who had gathered for the event. According to Patna’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra, the wall gave way unexpectedly, causing widespread panic and injuries among the attendees. Rescue efforts were promptly initiated, and the injured were provided with the necessary medical care.

Couple Dies In MP Due To Wall Collapse

In yet another tragic event on August 29, a husband and wife in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives after a wall of their house collapsed while they were sleeping. The incident took place in Ward 12 of Bhattariya Mohalla in Majholi, a district known for its old and vulnerable structures.

The wall, weakened by continuous heavy rainfall, suddenly crumbled, trapping the couple under the debris. Despite the immediate efforts of local residents to rescue them, both the husband and wife died on the spot. Their three children, who were outside the house at the time of the collapse, were fortunately unharmed.