 Mumbai: 2 Dead, 1 Injured As Compound Wall Collapses At Kalbadevi; Rescue Operation Underway
The incident occurred at Gandhi building, leading to a rescue operation by Mumbai Fire Brigade. The injured were taken to GT Hospital, with one in stable condition. Authorities are still searching for any trapped individuals under the debris.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Mumbai: 2 Dead, 1 Injured As Compound Wall Collapses At Kalbadevi; Rescue Operation Underway | Representational Image

Mumbai, Aug 26: Two persons died and a youngster was injured when a compound wall collapsed at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai on Monday evening, civic officials said.

The 30 feet long compound wall having 5 to 7 feet height collapsed in the passage between two structures at Gandhi building at around 5.20 pm, they said.

Three persons were injured in the incident and rushed to nearby GT Hospital, where doctors declared two of them, both aged 30, as "brought dead", said the officials. The third victim, aged 19, was undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition was listed as stable, they said.

A search and rescue operation was on at the site with the help of Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to find out if anyone was trapped under the debris, the officials added.

