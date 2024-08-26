Maharashtra: 35-Ft Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Installed Last Year Collapses In Sindhudurg; Oppn Hits Out At Shinde Govt

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg collapsed on Monday, August 26, 2024 | X

Mumbai, August 26: A 35-foot statue of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on Monday (August 26) at Rajkot Fort in Malvan. The statue that collapsed was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on December 4 last year as part of the Navy Day celebrations at the fort.

The statue collapsing within one year of installation led to angry reactions from netizens as well as opposition political leaders in Maharashtra.

"The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at Sindhudurg collapsed today. Modiji had inaugurated the structure in December last year - who was the contractor? - is it correct that the work was given to a Thane based contractor? - what action will be taken against the contractor? - how much ‘khoke’ did the contractor pass on to the ‘khoke Sarkar’?," posted Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, the Congress party's Kerala handle targetted Defence Minister (Raksha Mantri) Rajnath Singh over the matter. Rajnath Singh was present at the function when the statue was inaugurated by PM Modi last year.

"This is an insult to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!" posted IWC Maharashtra.

"KADI NINDA ALERT | The 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, proudly unveiled by coalition dealer, Narendra Modi, at a fort in Sindhudurg district eight months ago collapsed today. We humbly request everyone to do 'Kadi Ninda' to strongly condemn the reckless act of 'strong winds' that seem determined to tarnish Modiji’s reputation. Clearly, even nature is getting too political these days! People visiting the world's tallest statue made in China by Modiji shouldn't panic or worry!," read the Kerala Congress handle.

"A giant statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was hastily inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi few months ago at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, suddenly crashed. Statue broke into several pieces. Oppositions slammed MahaYuti govt for using inferior quality of materials in statue," wrote senior journalist Sudhir Suryawanshi.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Naik, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Maharashtra's Kudal Constituency, reached the Public Works Department (PWD) office and ransacked it over the statue collapse issue.

The Sindhudurg region has been facing heavy rains accompanied by strong winds over the last two-three days. However, the statue collapsing within nine months of installation has led to angry reactions from people and uneasy questions are being raised over the issue.