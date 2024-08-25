Terrifying VIDEO: 2 Highly Venomous Russell's Viper Snakes Appear At Ganga Ghat In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Devotees Panic & Flee

2 Highly Venomous Russell's Viper Snakes Appear At Ganga Ghat In Bihar's Bhagalpur | X

Bhagalpur: Many dangerous species of snakes are found in every corner of the country and Bhagalpur in Bihar is famous for a very dangerous snake which is called Russell's Viper. The snake is highly venomous and its single bite can be life-threatening, even for the healthiest individuals. In a terrifying incident, two Russell's Viper snakes were spotted at the Ganga ghats in Bhagalpur. The people were panicked on witnessing the snakes on the banks of the river and ran for their lives while screaming and shouting.

Luckily, no one was bitten by the snake and all the people present at the ghat rushed out of the river on witnessing the snakes. The rising number of these dangerous snakes have become a cause of concern for the locals residing in the locality. The incessant rains in the region and the rising level of the river has led to the spike in incidents of snakes entering the residential areas in Bhagalpur.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera and the video of the snakes crawling on the ghat has gone viral on social media. There was a huge crowd and devotees lined up on the ghat of river Ganga for the holy dip and suddenly the people noticed two Russell's Viper snake on the stairs of the ghat which is partly submerged in the river. The snakes were seen crawling at a fast pace on the stairs. The incident caused panic among the people after which they called the forest department to rescue the snakes.

The snakes were captured by the forest department

The forest department officials arrived at the spot and rescued the snakes. They reportedly captured the snakes and released them in the forest. The forest department should increase monitoring at the ghats as the human and snake encounters are on the rise in the region due to the rains and increase in level of water in Ganga.

How dangerous is Russell's Viper?

Russell's Viper snakes are extremely dangerous and have a high resemblance with pythons, however, mistaking these snakes with pythons can prove fatal as these snakes are extremely venomous and its venom spreads quickly in the entire body. A single bite of Russell's Viper can lead to organ failure and blood clotting which can result in death of the person bitten by the snake. These snakes are mostly found in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.