BIG Trouble For Saurabh Bhardwaj! ED Raids AAP Leader's Delhi Residence In 'Hospital Construction Scam'

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj | X @Saurabh_MLAgk

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence in Delhi in the alleged hospital construction scam. The federal probe agency also raided dozens of other locations in connection with the alleged scam.

The raids were reportedly conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Notably, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had earlier flagged irregularities in the construction of hospitals when the AAP was in power.

The alleged scam is reported to be around 5,500 crore. According to reports, in 2018–19, the then AAP government had sanctioned Rs 5,590 crore for the construction of 24 hospitals. As per the plan, ICU hospitals were supposed to be completed within six months. However, even after three years, the construction was not completed, and around 50 per cent of the funds which sanctioned were reportedly utilised.