 BIG Trouble For Saurabh Bhardwaj! ED Raids AAP Leader's Delhi Residence In 'Hospital Construction Scam'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBIG Trouble For Saurabh Bhardwaj! ED Raids AAP Leader's Delhi Residence In 'Hospital Construction Scam'

BIG Trouble For Saurabh Bhardwaj! ED Raids AAP Leader's Delhi Residence In 'Hospital Construction Scam'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence in Delhi in the alleged hospital construction scam.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj | X @Saurabh_MLAgk

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence in Delhi in the alleged hospital construction scam. The federal probe agency also raided dozens of other locations in connection with the alleged scam.

The raids were reportedly conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Notably, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had earlier flagged irregularities in the construction of hospitals when the AAP was in power.

The alleged scam is reported to be around 5,500 crore. According to reports, in 2018–19, the then AAP government had sanctioned Rs 5,590 crore for the construction of 24 hospitals. As per the plan, ICU hospitals were supposed to be completed within six months. However, even after three years, the construction was not completed, and around 50 per cent of the funds which sanctioned were reportedly utilised.

FPJ Shorts
Discarded Like He Never Mattered: TCS Lays Off 14-Year Old Manager Without Severance Pay, Employee Calls Ordeal ‘Heartbreaking’
Discarded Like He Never Mattered: TCS Lays Off 14-Year Old Manager Without Severance Pay, Employee Calls Ordeal ‘Heartbreaking’
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Tuesday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Tuesday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
World's Tallest Bridge In China Successfully Passes Load Test With Around 100 Heavy Trucks; Visuals Inside
World's Tallest Bridge In China Successfully Passes Load Test With Around 100 Heavy Trucks; Visuals Inside
Sensex, Nifty Open In Red After Confirmation Of Trump's 50% Tariff Imposition
Sensex, Nifty Open In Red After Confirmation Of Trump's 50% Tariff Imposition
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Discarded Like He Never Mattered: TCS Lays Off 14-Year Old Manager Without Severance Pay, Employee...

Discarded Like He Never Mattered: TCS Lays Off 14-Year Old Manager Without Severance Pay, Employee...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Tuesday; IMD Issues Yellow...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Tuesday; IMD Issues Yellow...

BIG Trouble For Saurabh Bhardwaj! ED Raids AAP Leader's Delhi Residence In 'Hospital Construction...

BIG Trouble For Saurabh Bhardwaj! ED Raids AAP Leader's Delhi Residence In 'Hospital Construction...

Chandauli Accident: Dry Mango Tree Falls On Moving Tempo, 4 Seriously Injured; Shocking CCTV Footage...

Chandauli Accident: Dry Mango Tree Falls On Moving Tempo, 4 Seriously Injured; Shocking CCTV Footage...

'Bhai Back Karo': Chaos Erupts After Landslide Hits Tawang-Dirang Highway In Arunachal's Kameng,...

'Bhai Back Karo': Chaos Erupts After Landslide Hits Tawang-Dirang Highway In Arunachal's Kameng,...