Big setback for Manish Sisodia, Centre gives sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM in alleged snooping case

Big setback for Manish Sisodia, Centre gives sanction to prosecute Deputy CM in alleged snooping case

The Ministry of Home Affairs gave sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 'Feedback Unit' alleged snooping case.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is facing further investigation into its 'Feedback Unit' (FBU) which was set up in 2015, after already being under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the now-withdrawn new excise policy.

BJP protesting against the AAP government

The BJP has been protesting against the Delhi government for the past few days, alleging that the FBU was involved in political snooping. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has ordered the closure of the Feedback Unit, months after the CBI registered a preliminary enquiry to look into its setting up without the LG's nod in May 2019.

The BJP is now demanding an FIR against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the matter. BJP leaders recently staged a sit-in protest against the Delhi government, with slogans accusing the government of spying on the Opposition.

BJP demanded CBI probe

BJP leaders have demanded a CBI probe and allege that the government has appointed a retired Director General of Police (DGP) to keep an eye on MLAs, MPs, officials, and the people of Delhi. They also allege that the government has constituted a committee without the nod of the Lieutenant Governor and has appointed 38 people to the Feedback Unit.

BJP leader Vijay Goel has accused the government of wasting people's money to spy on BJP leaders, Opposition, Union Ministers, and Sansads. During the protest, BJP members chanted slogans against Kejriwal, accusing him of being a dictator and calling for action against him in the alleged political snooping case.

