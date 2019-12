BHU students end month-long protest after Sanskrit prof Feroz Khan resigns

A month after he joined the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan faculty in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Muslim professor Feroz Khan, has reportedly resigned from the Hindu religious faculty, according to sources.

He submitted his resignation late on Monday night.

Reports said that he is set to join the Sanskrit department in the faculty of arts.

The BHU officials, however, are yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

The appointment of the Muslim professor on November 7 in the BHU had created a furore among the students who went on a month-long protest.