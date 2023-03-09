e-Paper Get App
Bhiwani murders: Rajasthan police announces cash reward for information on accused

The police have so far arrested one Rinku Saini in the case while eight identified accused are absconding.

Manish Godha Updated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Bhiwani murders: Rajasthan police announces cash reward for information on accused | ANI

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police has announced a Rs 5000 cash reward each for information leading to the arrest of the eight accused of the alleged abducting and murder of two youths Nasir and Junaid in Bhiwani Haryana last month. 

5 teams working to nab accused

Police superintendent (Bharatpur) Shyam Singh said that five teams of the Bharatpur Police were camping in Haryana and conducting raids with the help of local police to arrest the accused. Besides this, the police have also sent a proposal to the inspector general (Bharatpur range) for increasing the reward. “We are sure that all absconded accused will be nabbed soon. Police are getting inputs about them,” said the SP. 

The charred bodies of Mohammad Junaid and Nasir were found inside a car in Bhiwani, Haryana on February 15. The families of the deceased have accused Bajrang Dal activists of murders. 

