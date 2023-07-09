 Bhikhari Thakur 52nd Death Anniversary: Remembering Bhojpuri's Greatest Folk Artist Whose Plays & Songs Of Pathos Immortalised Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBhikhari Thakur 52nd Death Anniversary: Remembering Bhojpuri's Greatest Folk Artist Whose Plays & Songs Of Pathos Immortalised Him

Bhikhari Thakur 52nd Death Anniversary: Remembering Bhojpuri's Greatest Folk Artist Whose Plays & Songs Of Pathos Immortalised Him

As July 10 would mark the 52nd death anniversary of Bhikhari Thakur, here's a look at the life and works of the legendary artist, who was termed as "the Shakespeare of Bhojpuri" by professor Manoranjan Prasad Singh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Bhikhari Thakur |

Bhikhari Thakur, widely considered to be the greatest artist produced in Bhojpuri language, whose plays on the pathos of having to migrate and leave one's home for employment and songs lamenting the evil customs in society moved the audiences to tears, had passed away on July 10, 1971. As July 10 would mark the 52nd death anniversary of Bhikhari Thakur, here's a look at the life and works of the legendary artist, who was termed as "the Shakespeare of Bhojpuri" by professor Manoranjan Prasad Singh.

Read Also
Bhikhari Thakur Birth Anniversary: All you need to know about 'Shakespeare from Bihar'
article-image

Born in Chhapra, Bihar

Bhikhari Thakur was born on 18 December, 1887 in Kutubpur village of Chhapra district in Bihar. Bhikhari Thakur's father was Dalsingar Thakur and mother's name was Shivkali Devi.

Prominent Bhojpuri Works of Bhikhari Thakur

1. Bidesiya- Bidesiya is Bhikhari Thakur's most famous work. It talks about the emotional upheavel and struggle a person and their loved ones go through after the person has to leave their native village or land in search of work and to earn one's livelihood.

2. Ganga Asnan- Ganga Asnan, the play, was published in 1953. The play is a commentary on the ill treatment of elders in the family and also talks on religion. 

3. Gabarghichor

4. Ganga Asnan

5. Radheshyam Bahar

Besides the above mentioned works, Bhikhari Thakur penned, directed and acted in a number of plays in Bhojpuri which were presented to the rural audience in the form of long dialogues and songs. He is remembered for popularising "launda nach" which was men dressed as women and performing parts in the plays.

Other notable works

  • Nanad Bhaujai

  • Bhai Birodh

  • Kaljug Prem

  • Bidhwa Bilap

  • Putrabadh

  • Chauvarn Padavi

  • Nar Nav Avatar

  • Naai Bahar

  • Budhsala ke Bayan

  • Biraha Bahar

  • Bhand ke Nakal

  • Nabin Biraha Bahar

  • Harikirtan

  • Jasoda Sakhi Sambaad

  • Chaujugi

  • Jai Hind Khabar

  • Bhajanmala

  • Mata Bhakti

  • Naam Ratan

  • Ram Naam Mala

  • Seeta Ram Parichay

  • Ek Arti Duniya bha' ke

  • Pustika Suchi

  • Sanka Samdhan

Praise for Bhikhari Thakur

Polyglot and Hindi's greatest travel writer Mahapandit Rahul Sankrityayan called Bhikhari Thakur the unguarded diamond'. Jagdish Chandra Mathur termed him an ‘artist in the tradition of Bharat Muni‘. In 1944, the Bihar Government honoured him with the title of Rai Bahadur or Rai Sahab

Read Also
Bhopal: Bhikhari Thakur was Shakespeare of Bhojpuri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: AAP Seeks DMK's Support In Fighting Against Center's Delhi Ordinance

Tamil Nadu: AAP Seeks DMK's Support In Fighting Against Center's Delhi Ordinance

Himachal Rain Fury Caught On Camera: ATM, Several Cars Swept Away In River, Landslides Disrupt...

Himachal Rain Fury Caught On Camera: ATM, Several Cars Swept Away In River, Landslides Disrupt...

Watch: Beas River's Overflow Sweeps Away Bridge In Mandi District Amid Devastating Rainfall In...

Watch: Beas River's Overflow Sweeps Away Bridge In Mandi District Amid Devastating Rainfall In...

Amid Soaring Prices, UP Vegetable Seller Hires Bouncers To Keep Tomatoes Safe From ‘Loot’

Amid Soaring Prices, UP Vegetable Seller Hires Bouncers To Keep Tomatoes Safe From ‘Loot’

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri Birthday: All You Need To Know About The BJP Leader From Karnataka

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri Birthday: All You Need To Know About The BJP Leader From Karnataka