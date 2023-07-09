Bhikhari Thakur 52nd Death Anniversary: Remembering Bhojpuri's Greatest Folk Artist Whose Plays & Songs Of Pathos Immortalised Him

Bhikhari Thakur |

Bhikhari Thakur, widely considered to be the greatest artist produced in Bhojpuri language, whose plays on the pathos of having to migrate and leave one's home for employment and songs lamenting the evil customs in society moved the audiences to tears, had passed away on July 10, 1971. As July 10 would mark the 52nd death anniversary of Bhikhari Thakur, here's a look at the life and works of the legendary artist, who was termed as "the Shakespeare of Bhojpuri" by professor Manoranjan Prasad Singh.

Born in Chhapra, Bihar

Bhikhari Thakur was born on 18 December, 1887 in Kutubpur village of Chhapra district in Bihar. Bhikhari Thakur's father was Dalsingar Thakur and mother's name was Shivkali Devi.

Prominent Bhojpuri Works of Bhikhari Thakur

1. Bidesiya- Bidesiya is Bhikhari Thakur's most famous work. It talks about the emotional upheavel and struggle a person and their loved ones go through after the person has to leave their native village or land in search of work and to earn one's livelihood.

2. Ganga Asnan- Ganga Asnan, the play, was published in 1953. The play is a commentary on the ill treatment of elders in the family and also talks on religion.

3. Gabarghichor

5. Radheshyam Bahar

Besides the above mentioned works, Bhikhari Thakur penned, directed and acted in a number of plays in Bhojpuri which were presented to the rural audience in the form of long dialogues and songs. He is remembered for popularising "launda nach" which was men dressed as women and performing parts in the plays.

Other notable works

Nanad Bhaujai

Bhai Birodh

Kaljug Prem

Bidhwa Bilap

Putrabadh

Chauvarn Padavi

Nar Nav Avatar

Naai Bahar

Budhsala ke Bayan

Biraha Bahar

Bhand ke Nakal

Nabin Biraha Bahar

Harikirtan

Jasoda Sakhi Sambaad

Chaujugi

Jai Hind Khabar

Bhajanmala

Mata Bhakti

Naam Ratan

Ram Naam Mala

Seeta Ram Parichay

Ek Arti Duniya bha' ke

Pustika Suchi

Sanka Samdhan

Praise for Bhikhari Thakur

Polyglot and Hindi's greatest travel writer Mahapandit Rahul Sankrityayan called Bhikhari Thakur the ‘unguarded diamond'. Jagdish Chandra Mathur termed him an ‘artist in the tradition of Bharat Muni‘. In 1944, the Bihar Government honoured him with the title of Rai Bahadur or Rai Sahab.

