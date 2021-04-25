BHEL starts supply of oxygen to hospitals

In the midst of a national crisis due to the second wave of COVID-19, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has risen to the occasion to meet the rising demand of medical oxygen in the country. BHEL’s manufacturing plants located at Bhopal and Haridwar have started supply of oxygen to hospitals in their vicinity, for meeting the surge in demand due to the prevailing crisis situation.

Catering to the daily increasing demand of oxygen, BHEL’s Bhopal plant is supplying more than 6,000 cubic meters of oxygen gas daily to hospitals in the Bhopal area. The unit supplied a record 975 cylinders on 23rd April 2021. The Haridwar plant is upgrading its infrastructure to be able to supply about 16,000 Cubic Meters of oxygen per day for medical use. It will, shortly, be able to supply about 2,200 cylinders per day as against the capacity of 700 cylinders per day at present.

This oxygen is supplied from captive oxygen plants, which have been installed to meet production requirements, in these two units. Further efforts are in progress for creating oxygen production capacity in other units of the company also. This initiative by BHEL aims at supporting the nation in fighting the battle against COVID-19.