BHEL among 5 bidders for contract to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains

Vande Bharat Train | Photo: File

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) in consortium with Titagarh Wagons (TWL) and four other bidders have bid for the mega contract to manufacture and supply 200 Vande Bharat trains and maintain them for the next 35 years.

The other bidders include French company Alstom; consortium of Swiss firm Stadler Rail and Medha Servo Drives; Siemens and BEML, and Russian Transmashholding (TMH) with an Indian company.

Significantly, the BHEL-TWL consortium is the only wholly Indian bidder, with both members being indigenous companies. PSU BHEL being the lead member, would be an advantage considering the long contract commitment of 35+ years. It would also give impetus to both the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Governmnet of India.

Read Also BHEL signs MoU with CIL, NLCIL for setting up coal gasification projects

Indian Railways is evaluating the technical bids for the contract and the financial bids will subsequently be opened in 45 days. According to the tender document, the successful bidder has to produce a prototype of the sleeper class for Vande Bharat trains within 24 months.

The Vande Bharat trains are expected to be a big upgrade from the premium Rajdhani Express service and Indian Railways is targeting to roll out the first sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains by the first quarter of 2024. Till now, Indian Railways has awarded contracts for manufacture of 102 Vande Bharat trains which are all chair car.