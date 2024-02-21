Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Take 2-Day Break

X, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a 2-day break on February 22 and 23.

Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge of communications for Congress party, announced on social media that the 39th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will end in Kanpur at 2 pm on Wednesday.

According to Jairam's social media post, February 22nd and 23rd will be rest days.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume on the morning of February 24th from Moradabad and will thereafter cover Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra districts culminating in Dholpur in Rajasthan.

Rahul will deliver special lectures in Cambridge University

From February 26th to March 1st, there will be a break to accommodate Rahul Gandhi's prior commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University (UK), on February 27th and February 28th. Additionally, this break will allow him to attend important meetings in New Delhi.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume from Dholpur at 2 PM on March 2nd and proceed to cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur, Ujjain, and other districts in Madhya Pradesh.

On March 5th at 2 PM, Rahul Gandhi will visit the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. His last visit to the temple was on November 29, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The 39th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude today at 2 PM in Kanpur.