Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Posters Depicting Rahul Gandhi As Lord Krishna Pasted In UP's Kanpur; Visuals Surface | ANI

Posters depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna were pasted at some places in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, the day the Congress leader is expected to arrive here with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. In the posters, Gandhi is shown as Lord Krishna riding on a chariot while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai is depicted as Arjun.

The posters were put up on the Mall Road, near the Cantonment, and the Ghantaghar area. The posters have been put up by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) member Sandeep Shukla.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Congress workers put up posters showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjun' before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Kanpur today pic.twitter.com/fzQt6fmcrk — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

Shukla, whose photograph is also displayed at the bottom of the posters, could not be reached for a comment. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, headed by Gandhi, is scheduled to reach Kanpur via Unnao on Wednesday. Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kanpur. As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters the 39th day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resumed the Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

In anticipation of the Yatra's arrival in Kanpur, Congress workers have put up posters depicting Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjun'.

Yatra to be paused between February 26 to March 1

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be paused between February 26 to March 1 in view of election-related meetings in Delhi. "There will be a break from February 26 to March 1 as there are many important meetings regarding elections in Delhi and it is necessary for Rahul Gandhi to be present there," Jairam Ramesh said while speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Wednesday. He further said that the yatra will resume on March 2.

"On February 27-28, Rahul Gandhi will go to Cambridge University (in United Kingdom), he will deliver two lectures there. We will resume the yatra from March 2 and on March 5, Rahul Gandhi will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain," the Congress leader said. He also criticised Prime Mnister Narendra Modi of 'misleading' the country by naming 'Amrit Kaal'. "The real issue is that the PM is misleading the country in the name of 'Amrit Kaal. We are saying that the last 10 years are of 'Anyay Kaal'. Thousands of youth are committing suicide due to unemployment. PM says 'Modi ki guarantee'. Par jab Modi ki warranty khatam hoti hai toh Modi ki guarantee ki kya baat hai (That the Modi's warranty is expiring what is the use of Modi's guarantee)," the Congress leader said.

Priyanka Gandhi to join from Moradabad on February 24

As per party sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on February 24. However, the presence of potential ally and Samajwadi Party Cheif Akhilesh Yadav is not certain. The SP and the Congress are yet to agree on seat sharing with the Congress insisiting on two seats that the Samajwadi Party is keen on contesting.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

With inputs from ANI