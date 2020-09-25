Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: Rahul Gandhi says new agriculture laws will 'enslave' farmers

Govt has made our 'anndaata' a puppet through its 'fund daata': Tejashwi Yadav
Calling the Farm Bills 'anti-farmer' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that they had left farmers dejected.
"Government had said that they'll double farmers' income by 2022 but these Bills will make them poorer. Agriculture sector has been corporatised," he alleged.
(ANI)
Members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association protest near Bommanahalli on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway
