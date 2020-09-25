India

Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: Rahul Gandhi says new agriculture laws will 'enslave' farmers

By FPJ Web Desk

Three bills, passed recently by the Parliament, have been hailed as a 'historic' reform by the BJP-led government, even as many Opposition parties protest vehemently. The dissent against these bills has now led to many farmers' bodies across the country, as well as political parties, marking September 25 as a bharat bandh. In some areas, trains have been cancelled, and security ramped up.

Farm Bills reminds of the rule of East India Company': Priyanka Gandhi

Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav to join farmers' agitation in Haryana and Punjab

Rahul Gandhi says new agriculture laws will 'enslave' farmers

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav drives a tractor, as he takes part in the protest

Govt has made our 'anndaata' a puppet through its 'fund daata': Tejashwi Yadav

Calling the Farm Bills 'anti-farmer' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that they had left farmers dejected.

"Government had said that they'll double farmers' income by 2022 but these Bills will make them poorer. Agriculture sector has been corporatised," he alleged.

Rashtriya Janata Dal workers in Bihar's Darbhanga protest while riding buffaloes

Members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association protest near Bommanahalli on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway

Farmers block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Punjab's Jalandhar

Police personnel deployed in Punjab's Amritsar

