Bharat Bandh: Cancelled trains, road blocks and more - all you need to know about the nation-wide farmers' agitation

There has been protests in various parts of the country since the passage of several Farm Bills in the Parliament's Monsoon Session. While Opposition parties have already indicated their displeasure both through their words and by boycotting and protesting, many farmers have taken to the streets to express their ire. And to this end, many organisations are marking September 25 as a bharat bandh.

In some areas, this is not the first day of protests. Farmers in Punjab for example have already compelled the authorities to suspend some trains on Thursday as they began their three-day rail roko agitation.

How will it affect commute and the transport system?

Keeping in view the farmers' agitation in Punjab, some trains operated by Northern Railway will remain cancelled or partially cancelled.