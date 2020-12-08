Bharat Bandh from 11 am to 3 pm today: Here's the reason behind this timing

Hundreds of people across India may be observing a strike on Tuesday, but the organisers are determined to limit the extent to which others are affected. Protesting farmers camped in and around Delhi to take on the Centre's recently passed farm laws had recently called for a Bharat Bandh. Taken up by political parties and other groups across the country, from 11 am to 3 pm today, there will be a chakka jam in effect.

These specific timings incidentally were chosen to ensure that those left without any recourse but to go to their workplaces were able to do so. As a representative of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said at a press conference, they did not want to cause problems for the common public. "Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for the office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm," he explained.

