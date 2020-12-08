Bharat Bandh from 11 am to 3 pm today: Here's the reason behind this timing

Hundreds of people across India may be observing a strike on Tuesday, but the organisers are determined to limit the extent to which others are affected. Protesting farmers camped in and around Delhi to take on the Centre's recently passed farm laws had recently called for a Bharat Bandh. Taken up by political parties and other groups across the country, from 11 am to 3 pm today, there will be a chakka jam in effect.
These specific timings incidentally were chosen to ensure that those left without any recourse but to go to their workplaces were able to do so. As a representative of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said at a press conference, they did not want to cause problems for the common public. "Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for the office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm," he explained.
While there is no avoiding the fact that normal life will most definitely be disrupted during the Bharat Bandh, the various farm bodies have repeatedly said that essential services as well as weddings would be allowed to progress as per usual. With many mandis and markets lending their support to the protesting farmers, the availability of various food items are likely to be affected today.
"There will be a Bharat Bandh on December 8. It will begin in the morning. Milk, vegetables that are delivered - all of it will will remain closed. There will be chakka jam till 3 pm," activist and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav had said recently.
