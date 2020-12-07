Bharat Bandh: Navi Mumbai traders support farmers' protest; APMC to remain shut on November 8

The supply of essential commodities like fruits, vegetables, and grain is likely to be affected on Tuesday as the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) will be closed to support the Bharat Bandh called on November 8. Traders and mathadi (head-loader) unions have decided to support the Bharat Band in support of farmers protesting at the national capital for the last 12 days.

Stakeholders of APMC have already been opposing the three farm laws that were brought in by the central government during the lockdown period hastily. They allege that the laws will weaken the APMC system and over the period, traders and other stakeholders will lose their livelihood.

Narendra Patil, Mathadi leader said that mathadi workers are supporting the protest of farmers in the national capital and they have decided to support the Bharat Bandh on November 8. Mathadi unions are already opposing the farm laws as they fear lakhs of mathadi workers across Maharashtra will lose their livelihood in years to come.