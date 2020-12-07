Bharat Bandh: What's allowed, what's not in Mumbai

Hundreds of farmers continue to protest in and around Delhi as talks with the Centre continue over the recently passed Farm Acts. As the protests enter their 12th day, the farmers remain undaunted by the ongoing cold wave and remain camped along the borders of Delhi.

The latest round of talks, held on December 5 had proven inconclusive. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Against this backdrop, various farm groups have given a call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8. This call to action has received widespread support from many opposition parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Shiv Sena, Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Here's the list of services that are likely to face the impact of Bandh tomorrow:

Transport and markets

Traders' body CAIT and All India Transporters Welfare Association on Monday said markets across the country including in Delhi will remain open on Tuesday and the transport sector will function as usual, notwithstanding the "Bharat Bandh" call by protesting farmers.