From Shiv Sena to BSP - List of parties supporting 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8

Hundreds of farmers continue to protest in and around Delhi as talks with the Centre continue over the recently passed Farm Acts. As the protests enter their 12th day, the farmers remain undaunted by the ongoing cold wave, and remain camped along the borders of Delhi. The latest round of talks, held on December 5 had proven inconclusive. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Against this backdrop, various farm groups have given a call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8. This call to action has received widespread support from many opposition parties including the Aam Aadmi Party which is incharge of Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is slated to visit the Singhu border today had, on Sunday extended support to the 'Bharat Bandh'. He had said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.