Farmers' Protest: Estranged BJP allies -- Sena & Akalis -- find a common turf

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has formally announced its support to the ongoing agitation by farmers against the three Central farm laws. Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, who was called on by a Shiromani Akali Dal delegation led by party MP Premsingh Chandumajra, assured unequivocal support to the farmers during their ongoing agitation.

The Maharashtra CM has assured he will visit Delhi after two weeks, to attend the meeting and support farmers' agitation. This was the first meeting of the two former NDA allies in Mumbai, after both severed links with the BJP.

The Shiv Sena is expected to support the Bharat Bandh call on December 8 by farmers’ organisations.

Chandumajra said, ‘‘Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agrees with his party on the issue of the Centre's alleged interference into the rights of state governments in fields like education, agriculture and law and order. The CM has supported the Akali Dal's stand on the farmers' protest.’’ He made a strong case for regional parties to unite against "attempts to centralise" the country's politics. He alleged that the revenues of states were being diluted.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said the Akali Dal leader stressed during the meeting that the farm laws were against the interests of farmers. Thackeray said farmers are the "backbone of the country" and resolving their problems and difficulties should be the government’s priority.

"If states are strong, the nation will be stronger. If states are weak, the country will be weaker. Today, the country's political system is being centralised. The Shiromani Akali Dal is for federalism," Chandumajra said.

"Even Uddhav Thackeray is of the view that rights of the states need to be protected," he said.

"We want the ongoing talks to succeed. Otherwise, all political parties should unite in two weeks and discuss future strategy. Laws for farmers were made without asking them. People for whom the laws are made are angry and are protesting on roads," Chandumajra said.