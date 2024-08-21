Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More

Bharat Band: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More | X

The Dalit and Adivasi groups have urged for a peaceful protest on Wednesday to seek improved representation and safeguarding of marginalised communities.



The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, along with political parties like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal, have backed the strike. Left-leaning political parties have also supported the idea of going on strike.

ghaziabad me aj BSP ka bharat band pic.twitter.com/mBqjZlhI4n —  I am Pankaj 📚 (@mepankajraj) August 21, 2024

Reasons For Bharat Bandh



The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced a nationwide strike today in protest against the Supreme Court's recent ruling on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).



The Supreme Court permitted states on August 1 to establish sub-categories within scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, prioritising reservation for those in genuine need. The majority ruling by the Supreme Court deemed it allowable to have sub-classification within the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The court ruled that states are authorised to create this categorisation for allocating quotas in employment and education.



In 2004, the apex court ruled in E V Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh that the SC/ST list is a unified group and cannot be further separated. This court's recent decision overturns that ruling.



Nevertheless, there has been some resistance to this court ruling, with some claiming that it weakens the reservation principle. Trying to overturn this decision, the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced a bandh.

NACADOR, a group participating in the Bharat Bandh, has put forth a set of demands for the welfare of SCs, STs, and OBCs, stressing the importance of justice and equality.

It has also demanded the prompt disclosure of caste-related information on SC/ST/OBC employees in government jobs to guarantee their proper portrayal.

Safety Protocols



Expecting possible disturbances, high-ranking civil and police authorities convened a meeting to evaluate the readiness for the bandh. According to a report by Moneycontrol, all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior police officers participated in the meeting via video conferencing and were instructed to be ready for the bandh.



Law enforcement agencies are on high alert nationwide, especially in sensitive regions like western Uttar Pradesh. DGP UR Sahoo said our officials have been instructed to arrange meetings with groups supporting the bandh and market associations to improve cooperation.



Based on a report by Zee News, the states most affected will be Rajasthan, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh.



What Remains Close? What Remains Open?



The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has urged all business establishments to close in support of the protest. They have urged individuals to join in significant numbers in a peaceful way. Yet it is uncertain if markets will adhere to the Bharat Bandh demand.

Desh Bhar Mein Bharat Band Ka Prabhav Hai 🔐



Hamare Odisha Mein Yahan Itna Kuch Khas Prabhav Nehi Hai ❗#BharatBand#Reservation pic.twitter.com/mpsK7BgG8p — vikas bal (@vikasbalbjp) August 21, 2024

Emergency services, such as hospitals, ambulances, and medical facilities, will continue to operate effectively. Pharmacies will continue to be open as well. Additional emergency services like water supply, public transportation, train services, and power supply will also continue to operate.

Government agencies and establishments, along with banks nationwide, will operate as usual. Schools and colleges will continue operating as well. Nevertheless, educational institutions and coaching centres in Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg, and Bharatpur in Rajasthan will remain closed today to show solidarity with the Bharat Bandh. According to sources mentioned in a report from the Times of India, around 10–12 teachers from government schools in Todabheem, Gangapur City, have submitted a collective request for a day off on August 21.



Authorities are requesting parents reach out to schools because some may decide to transition to online instruction to prevent any unforeseen problems.