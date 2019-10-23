Bhai Dooj 2019: Wish your sibling with these beautiful WhatsApp and facebook messages and Images

The festival of Bhai Dooj holds significance for siblings in India. It is the festival that celebrates the unmistakably loving bond between brothers and sisters.

Bhai Dooj marks the end of Diwali, the festival of light. Celebrated all over India, the festival of Bhai Dooj varies according to the region it is celebrated in.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on the 29th of October. Express how much you care and love you sibling by wishing them on this Bhai Dooj with these wonderful specially curated WhatsApp and facebook messages and quotes.