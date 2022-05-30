Bhagwant Mann issues statement offering 'full cooperation' in Sidhu Moose Wala murder

Sidhu Moosewala | Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday that the state government will request the Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice to get Sidhu Moose Wala's murder probed by a sitting judge.

This comes following a latter by the singer-politician's father, Balkaur Singh Moose Wala, asking for the probe. He also requested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assist with the investigation.

Mann said in a statement that the state government shall “ensure full cooperation to this enquiry Commission including that from any of the central agency like NIA”.

Balkaur also demanded that the officers responsible for reviewing his son's security be held accountable.

Mann added that “Sidhu Moosewala was a celebrated artist and cultural icon of Punjab” whom he has the highest respect for. He condemned the murder in strong terms and said that the government will leave no stone unturned in arresting those responsible.