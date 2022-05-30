e-Paper Get App

'Did not refer to Moose Wala as gangster': Punjab DGP

On Sunday, Punjab DGP said that the killing of Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala | File

Chandigarh: Punjab DGP issued the clarification: "Did not refer to Moose Wala as gangster" after the singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's family said that they and their son shouldn't be insulted like that. "He had no such connections and DGP should apologise," said the family, reports ANI.

"Thorough probe to be carried out in the case, all culprits will be arrested soon," added the DGP.

On Sunday, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said that the killing of Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to further investigate the matter. The members

The DGP had addressed the media, “This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry.”

Read Also
Sidhu Moose Wala's father demands probe into his son's murder
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndia'Did not refer to Moose Wala as gangster': Punjab DGP

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man convicted for brutal Sakinaka rape-murder case

Mumbai: Man convicted for brutal Sakinaka rape-murder case

Maharashtra: Political parties file Rajya Sabha nominations as elections due on June 10

Maharashtra: Political parties file Rajya Sabha nominations as elections due on June 10

Hockey: India eye outright win against Korea to book Asia Cup final berth

Hockey: India eye outright win against Korea to book Asia Cup final berth

Wanted to be flag-bearer of how my team would function, says 'Captain' Hardik Pandya

Wanted to be flag-bearer of how my team would function, says 'Captain' Hardik Pandya

Assam: Man accused of torching police station dies 'fleeing custody'

Assam: Man accused of torching police station dies 'fleeing custody'