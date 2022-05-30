'Did not refer to Moose Wala as gangster': Punjab DGP

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala | File

Chandigarh: Punjab DGP issued the clarification: "Did not refer to Moose Wala as gangster" after the singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's family said that they and their son shouldn't be insulted like that. "He had no such connections and DGP should apologise," said the family, reports ANI.

"Thorough probe to be carried out in the case, all culprits will be arrested soon," added the DGP.

On Sunday, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said that the killing of Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to further investigate the matter. The members

The DGP had addressed the media, “This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry.”