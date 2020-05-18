Beware of sharing fake videos: You can face up to a year in jail under Disaster Management Act

While the video is heart-wrenching, it never happened in India, as Alt News pointed out. The video dates back to 2016 and is actually from Bangladesh. However, thanks to the power of social media, particularly WhatsApp, fake news has been rampantly shared, breaking the thin line between what is real and what’s not.

Earlier, Boomlive had published a report and found that the viral video was uploaded by Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo’s YouTube channel on September 13, 2016. The Bangla caption of the video reads “Eid means returning home physically or mentally.

When this story was published, Siddique had not taken it off his Twitter timeline.

Interestingly, Section 54 of the National Disaster Management Act penalises those who issue a ‘false warning’. Whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment may extend up to one year with fine.