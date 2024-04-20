Beware! 1.5-Year-Old Girl Vomits Blood, Hospitalised After Eating Expired Chocolate In Patiala; Health Officials Raid Shop (VIDEOS)

1.5-Year-Old Girl Vomits Blood, Hospitalised After Eating Expired Chocolate. | Twitter

Patiala: In a shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl had a close encounter with death in Punjab's Ludhiana. The girl reportedly consumed expired chocolate, which was given to her by her relatives in Patiala. After consuming the expired chocolates, the girl vomited blood and was admitted to a hospital in an emergency.

As per reports, the girl, identified as Rabia, a resident of Ludhiana, went to Patiala with her family to attend a wedding. The girl received a gift box containing chocolates from her relative Vicky Kumar, who hails from Topkhana Mod in Patiala. Vicky said that he purchased the chocolate box from a grocery store in Patiala and gave it to the girl.

Vomits Blood

The girl took the box along with her to Ludhiana, where she consumed the expired chocolates. Subsequently, she vomited blood, following which she was rushed to Christian Medical College.

The hospital authorities claimed that the girl's condition deteriorated after consuming a poisonous substance. The girl's family then approached the police station and registered a complaint regarding the matter.

Health Department Raid

A team of health officials raided the said grocery store and collected samples of other products from the shop. The health department officials found many other expired products in the shop and seized all such items, including snacks, cold drinks, and others. A video of the health department officials conducting a raid at the shop is circulating on social media.

Other Incident

There are reports that Rabia is out of danger and has been discharged from the hospital. In another incident, a 10-year-old girl died due to food poisoning after consuming a cake on her birthday in Patiala.

The other members of the family fell ill but survived. The family ordered the cake online. It was found that the bakery was functioning under a fake name and did not had a valid license.