Best Republic Day tableau award goes to Assam

New Delhi: Assam tableau was declared the best among 16 state/union territory tableaux that participated in the Republic Day parade in the national capital on the Republic Day.

It was based on the theme 'Land of Unique Craftsmanship and Culture.' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday gave away the prizes.

Tableaux of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were adjusted the joint second best. Odisha tableau displayed famous Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja worshipped as both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu in a sixth century built temple named 'Lingaraj Temple' at Bhubaneswar.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh mirrored the cultural and religious tourism of the state with the theme 'Sarva Dharma Sama Bhav'.

Among six tableaux from different central ministries, the tableaux of Jal Shakti and National Disaster Response Force won the joint best tableaux award, the first showcasing tap in every rural household by 2024 under Har Ghar Jal programme and the second showcased NDRF's successful journey of humanitarian service in natural and man-made disasters.

The CPWD tableau with the theme of "Kashmir to Kanyakumari" bagged the special prize.