 Bengaluru Woman Murder: Purported Gory Pics And Video Of Victim's Bodyparts Chopped & Stored In Fridge Surface
The purpoted video of the crime shows a fridge with human body parts stuffed inside it. The video is shared with the claim that the body parts are that of the Bengaluru crime victim and also shows a woman shouting in horror and getting out of the room after witnessing the body parts in the fridge.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

The horrific murder case in Bengaluru where a 29-year-old woman was allegedly chopped into 30 peices and her body parts stored inside the fridge of the house by her boyfriend has sent shockwaves across the city and the country.

After the heinous crime came to light, purpoted pictures and videos of the incident was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The video and pictures capture the gory nature of the crime. However, there is no official confirmation on whether the video and pictures circulated on X are authentic and related to the Bengaluru crime and the Free Press Journal does not verify the authenticity of the visuals.

article-image

Disclaimer: The video and pictures are gory and disturbing in nature. Viewer discretion advised.

Brutal Crime

A 29-year-old woman's dismembered body was found in a house in Malleswaram here, police sources said on Saturday. According to police, Mahalakshmi's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator.

It is learnt that the woman was living separately from her husband. While Mahalakshmi lived in Malleswaram and was working in a mall, her husband worked in a hermitage away from the city. After learning about the incident, he too came to the spot.

Accused Said To Hail From Bengal

According to media reports, the accused has been identified as Ashraf and hails from West Bengal. Bengaluru Police have formed teams to nab the accused as he is absconding post the crime.

