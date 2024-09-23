Bengaluru: Victim Mahalaxmi Whose Body Was Chopped Into 30 Pieces Had Extramarital Affair With Man Named Ashraf, Claims Husband

In a shocking development in the Bengaluru murder case, where the body of a 26-year-old woman was found dismembered into over 30 pieces and stuffed in a refrigerator, the victim's husband has alleged that his wife, Mahalaxmi, was having an affair with a man named Ashraf outside their marriage.

According to an India Today report, Mahalaxmi's husband has claimed that she was in a relationship with a man named Ashraf. He further alleged that he was not allowed to enter Bengaluru following a complaint by Ashraf against him.

The victim's husband, Hemant Das, told the media that he last saw Mahalaxmi about a month ago when she visited his shop in Nelamangala to see their daughter.

He said they had been married for six years but separated nine months ago due to differences. He also mentioned that Mahalaxmi had filed a police complaint against him over a dispute.

Hemant claimed that Mahalaxmi was involved in an illicit relationship with Ashraf from Uttarakhand, who worked at a salon in Nelamangala. He suspects Ashraf’s involvement in the murder, alleging that Mahalaxmi had filed a blackmail complaint against Ashraf at the Seshadripuram police station a few months ago.

A 29-year-old woman was found murdered, her body cut into 30 pieces and stacked in a fridge, at #Vinayakanagar in #Vyalikaval area of #Bengaluru, on Saturday. Local residents informed the police after foul smell started coming out of the rented house.



The deceased woman body has… pic.twitter.com/FJHCbGFf2N — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 21, 2024

In a gruesome incident in Bengaluru, a 26-year-old woman, Mahalaxmi, was brutally murdered, her body chopped into 30 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator. The crime occurred at her home near Pipeline Road, Vyalikaval. Her family discovered the horrific scene after neighbors reported a foul smell.

Police suspect she was killed at the start of the month, with her body dismembered using a sharp weapon. Mahalaxmi, who worked at a mall and lived alone, had moved into the house six months ago.