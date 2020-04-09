Bengaluru weather update: Rain lashes Karnataka's capital city

On Thursday evening, Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru was hit with rainfall.
The weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy climate over the next three days, with the lowest temperature point at 19 degree celsius and highest at 34 degree celsius.
"The Earth is very happy," a user wrote on Twitter.
Here are some more reactions from the people in Bengaluru.
Earlier, Ola announced the launch of Ola Emergency on its app to enable essential medical trips on its platform in collaboration with the Karnataka's Department of Health.
It is available in Bengaluru starting Tuesday with a network of cars that are equipped with masks and sanitisers and will be operated by specially trained drivers, the ride hailing company said.
In India, the deadly pandemic coronavirus positive cases is nearly 6000 with 169 reported casualties.
