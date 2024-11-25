Bengaluru Weather: City Will Experience Cool Temperatures, Foggy Conditions Likely To Prevail For Week

Bengaluru Weather | ANI

Bengaluru: The city witnessed the sunrise at 06:23 am, and the sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will experience cool weather and Foggy skies on Monday, November 25. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 18 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

The average temperature is likely to range around 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 60 per cent. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the Northeast at a speed of 14 km/h, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 91.0, which indicates moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mostly cloudy skies, which are likely to remain the same throughout the day. No rain alert has been issued in the city and its adjoining areas. Dir air is likely to prevail in the state. Taking the IMD as the source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and said, "Scattered showers are likely over the south interior, coastal and hilly districts of the state Dry air is likely for northern interior districts. #KSNDMC."

Weather forecast for November 26

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is set to experience colder than usual temperatures this year. The city is predicted to experience the minimum and the maximum temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, November 26. The humidity will likely be around 72 per cent.