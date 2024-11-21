Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies For Week; AQI Stands At 108

Bengaluru Weather Today | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city witnessed the sunrise at 06:21 am, and the sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of rainfall has been reduced in the city, and the atmosphere in the city has turned foggy. The weather department said that these conditions are expected to continue throughout the week. The minimum and maximum will likely hover between temperatures of 17 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

The average temperature is likely to range around 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 60 per cent. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the East at a speed of 10 km/h, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 108, which indicates poor air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies, which are likely to remain the same throughout the day, and the city will experience no rainfall till November 24. Scattered moderate showers is expected in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Dry air is also likely to prevail today with scattered showers.

Taking the IMD as the source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and said, "Scattered showers are likely over the southern interior, coastal and hilly districts of the state. Dry air is likely for north interior districts."

Weather forecast for November 22

The city will likely witness the sunrise at 6:22 am and is likely to set at 5:50 pm on Friday, November 22. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 16 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius. The average humidity is likely to be around 58 per cent.