 Bengaluru Weather Today: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies; Know About Temperatures, AQI & More
Bengaluru Weather Today: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies; Know About Temperatures, AQI & More

According to the IMD, the city is set to experience a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures are expected to range around 27 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy skies. The average temperature is likely to range around 22 degrees Celsius.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather | The Weather Channel

Bengaluru: The city will experience cloudy skies on Wednesday, November 20. The minimum and maximum will likely hover between temperatures of 17 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. The citizens witnessed sunrise at 06:21 am. The sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm.

The average temperature is likely to range around 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 60 per cent. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the Northeast at a speed of 13 km/h, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 85.0, which indicates moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies, which are likely to remain the same throughout the day. Scattered moderate showers are expected in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Dry air is also likely to prevail today with scattered showers.

Taking the IMD as the source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that scattered showers are likely over the state's south interior, coastal and hilly districts. Dry air is likely for the north interior districts.

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies Likely To Persist
Weather forecast for November 21

According to the IMD, light rainfall is predicted in the city on Thursday, November 21. The minimum and maximum temperatures of the city will likely hover around 17 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. The city will likely witness the sunrise at 06:21 am and the sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. The humidity will likely hover around 65 per cent.

