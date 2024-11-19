Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies Likely To Persist

Bengaluru weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city will experience light rainfall on Tuesday, November 18. The minimum and maximum will likely hover between temperatures of 17 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. The citizens witnessed sunrise at 06:20 am. The sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm.

The average temperature is likely to range around 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 63 per cent. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the Northeast at a speed of 14 km/h, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 62.0, which indicates good air quality in the city.

Today's weather forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall and partly cloudy skies, which are likely to remain the same throughout the day. Scattered moderate showers is expected in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Dry air is also likely to prevail today with scattered showers.

Taking the IMD as the source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and said, "Scattered moderate rain is likely over the southern interior, coastal and hilly districts of the state. Dry air is likely for north interior districts. #KSNDMC."

The weather department said that rainfall is likely in these regions because the cyclone activity in the central part of the Bay of Bengal continues to have an impact on the weather system (patterns).

Weather forecast for November 20

The minimum and maximum temperatures of the city will likely hover around 17 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, November 20. The city will likely witness the sunrise at 06:21 am, and the sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. The humidity will likely hover around 64 per cent.