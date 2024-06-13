 Bengaluru Weather Today: Cloudy Sky, Isolated Showers & Warm Day Expected
Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru woke up to a warm day with temperature at 24 degree Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 81% as of 9:30 am on Thursday, June 13. As per the Indian Meteorological department, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to go as high as 29 degree Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 21 degree Celsius. Isolated precipitation is expected in some areas of Bengaluru as the Indian Meteorological Department.

Karnataka weather forecast for next 48 hours

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, on June 13, scattered heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts and isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada district. Isolated heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur over Belagavi, Bagalkote, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru districts. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over the remaining districts of Interior Karnataka.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, on June 14, isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts. Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over the districts of North Interior Karnataka.

