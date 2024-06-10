 Bengaluru Weather Update For June 10: Partly Cloudy Sky With Light Rain Predicted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather Update For June 10: Partly Cloudy Sky With Light Rain Predicted

Bengaluru Weather Update For June 10: Partly Cloudy Sky With Light Rain Predicted

he maximum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to be at 29°C and minimum temperature is expected to drop up to 21°C

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bengaluru: Bengaluru woke up to a pleasant morning with temperature at 24°C. The city is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rain in isolated parts as per the Indian Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to be at 29°C and minimum temperature is expected to drop up to 21°C.

For next 48 hours, IMD predicts generally cloudy sky, light rain and thundershowers in and around the city of Bengaluru. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30°C and 21°C respectively.

Bengaluru weather predictions till June 13

Bengaluru weather predictions till June 13 | IMD

Weather Prediction for Karnataka

As per IMd, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extreme heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada district. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers are likely over Udupi district. Isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are likely over Dakshina Kannada district. Scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extreme heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur over Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal districts.

BENGALURU WEATHER REPORT FOR JUNE 10

BENGALURU WEATHER REPORT FOR JUNE 10 | IMD

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur over Bagalkote, Haveri, Vijayapura districts. Isolated heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur over Raichur district. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Shivamogga, Ballari districts. Isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Chikkamagaluru, Davangere districts.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Update: Saturday Starts Warm, Partly Cloudy Sky & Scattered Showers Expected
article-image

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Chitradurga, Hassan, Mysuru district. •Light rain/Thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Terror Attack: Indian Army Launches Search Operation To Find Terrorists Following Ambush On...

J&K Terror Attack: Indian Army Launches Search Operation To Find Terrorists Following Ambush On...

'To Enter A Coalition With 2 Vipers Is Modi's Biggest Mistake': BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Lashes...

'To Enter A Coalition With 2 Vipers Is Modi's Biggest Mistake': BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Lashes...

Modi 3.0: NDA Govt Comes To Power As 71 Ministers Take Oath Along With PM Narendra Modi; Check Full...

Modi 3.0: NDA Govt Comes To Power As 71 Ministers Take Oath Along With PM Narendra Modi; Check Full...

CBI Arrests NHAI Senior Officer And 6 Others In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI Arrests NHAI Senior Officer And 6 Others In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case

Video: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Congratulates PM Narendra Modi At Oath-Taking Ceremony

Video: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Congratulates PM Narendra Modi At Oath-Taking Ceremony