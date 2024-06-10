Bengaluru Weather Update For June 10: Partly Cloudy Sky With Light Rain Predicted

Representative Photo |

Bengaluru: Bengaluru woke up to a pleasant morning with temperature at 24°C. The city is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rain in isolated parts as per the Indian Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to be at 29°C and minimum temperature is expected to drop up to 21°C.

For next 48 hours, IMD predicts generally cloudy sky, light rain and thundershowers in and around the city of Bengaluru. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30°C and 21°C respectively.

Bengaluru weather predictions till June 13 | IMD

Weather Prediction for Karnataka

As per IMd, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extreme heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada district. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers are likely over Udupi district. Isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are likely over Dakshina Kannada district. Scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extreme heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur over Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal districts.

BENGALURU WEATHER REPORT FOR JUNE 10 | IMD

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur over Bagalkote, Haveri, Vijayapura districts. Isolated heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur over Raichur district. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Shivamogga, Ballari districts. Isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Chikkamagaluru, Davangere districts.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Chitradurga, Hassan, Mysuru district. •Light rain/Thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka.