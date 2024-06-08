FP Pic

Bengaluru: Bengaluru woke up to a warm morning on June 8, Saturday, with temperature around 25°C. As per the Indian meteorological department, Bengaluru is expected to witness a warm and dry day with light showers expected in some places. The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to be 30°C while the temperature will drop up to 21.4°C after evening.

Bengaluru Weather Update: Saturday Starts Warm, Partly Cloudy Sky & Scattered Showers Expected | IMD

IMD rain forecast for next 48 hours (Karnataka)

As per IMD, scattered heavy to isolated very heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Coastal Karnataka from June 7 to June 10.

Heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka from June 07 to June 10.

Heavy Rainfall Warning: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karantaka from June 7 to June 10 June 2024 and over Coastal Karnataka & North Interior Karnataka on June 11 2024.

Thunderstorm Warning: Thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the state from June 07 to June 102024. Gusty wind Warning: Gusty wind with wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH at isolated places over Interior Karnataka on 7th June 2024 and 30-40 KMPH at isolated places over Interior Karnataka from 8th to 10th June 2024.

Forecast for June 8

As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag districts.

Scattered heavy rain to isolated very heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts. Heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Bagalkote, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Shivamogga districts. Heavy rain and thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada district.