Bengaluru Weather: Pleasant Winds Accompanied With Moderate Showers To Keep City In Comfort Zone | Representative image

Bengaluru: Friday morning continued to be reasonably comfortable one with temperature standing at 24°C as of 9 am. It is expected to be mostly cloudy in the city through the day. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in the city of Bengaluru. Maximum temperature in Bengaluru will rise up to 29.6°C and the temperature will be the lowest at 21.8°C.

BENGALURU LOCAL WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST FOR JUNE 7. | IMD

Karnataka observations

As per IMD, Southwest monsoon was Normal over Interior Karnataka however weak over Coastal Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at many places over Coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over Interior Karnataka on June 6, Thursday. Kalaburgi recordedthe highest maximum temperature of 35.3°C on Thursday. Maximum temperature likely to decrease gradually by 2-3°C over the state and minimum temperature likely to decrease by 2-3°C over for SIK for next 48 hours.

DISTRICT WISE KARNATAKA TEMPERATURE | IMD

On June 7, as per IMD, heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura, Tumkur, Kolar, Hassan districts.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers very likely to occur at many places over Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Vijayanagara districts.