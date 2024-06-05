Bengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected, Maximum Temperature To Go Up To 31°C

Representative Image

Bengaluru: Bengaluru woke up to a warm morning with temperature at 28°C and partly cloudy skies on June 5, 2024. As per Indian Meteorological department, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Bengaluru. Water logging, flooding of low-lying areas, damage to kuccha, unsecured and temporary structures disruption of electricity, disruption of traffic flow, damages to trees, minor damages to crops mudslides and rock falls are expected to be a likely scene across several parts in Bengaluru.

Maximum temperature is likely to go up to 31.4°C while the lowest temperature will stand at 23°C in Bengaluru on June 5, Wednesday, 2024.

BENGALURU LOCAL WEATHER REPORT FOR JUNE 5 | IMD

Forecast for Karnataka - June 5

On June 4, Tuesday, rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over Interior Karnataka. According to IMD, heavy rain, thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Uttara Kannada district. Heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Bagalkote, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere districts.

Moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 33.0, implying good air quality in Bengaluru.