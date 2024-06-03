Bengaluru Weather Update: Heavy Downpour Disrupts City Routine; IMD Predicts Rainfall To Continue

Representative photo | Unsplash

Bengaluru: Rainfall continues to wreak havoc across the city of Bengaluru with traffic, train services and electricity supply taking a major hit. While the residents are trying to cope with the challenges while executing their daily routine, Indian Meteorological Department has warned the situation of rainfall to continue to be unchanged at least for the next 72 hours.

Rainfall prediction for June 3 in Bengaluru

According to Indian Meteorological department, light to Moderate rain along with thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in Bengaluru. In the backdrop of the expected heavy rainfall in some places, IMD says that Water logging, flooding of Low-lying areas, damage to Kuccha and unsecured or temporary structures and disruption of Electricity are quite likely. Disruption of traffic flow, damages to trees, minor damages to crops, mudslides and rock falls and also expected as a part of the rainfall impact in isolated areas.

IMD has suggested residents to stay away from areas prone to flash floods, take safe shelters inside pucca houses, vacate temporary and unsecured structures, workout a backup electricity plan, plan travel carefully considering possible traffic disruptions.

On June 2, local reports claimed that the rainfall in Bengaluru broke a 133 year record. An X user @ravikeerthi22 posted, "Bengaluru City IMD AWS has got 104mm rainfall till 10:15 PM today. Breaks 133 year old record of heaviest 24 hour rainfall in June ie 18th June 1891 - 101.6mm."

Temperature prediction for June 3 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is expected to record a maximum temperature of 32.2oC and minimum temperature of 19.3oC. Overall in Karnataka, Kalaburgi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.3o C as per the IMD data.

KARNATAKA WEATHER REPORT FOR JUNE 3 | IMD

IMD said, on June 3, heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru districts. Heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi district. Light to Moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts.

BENGALURU LOCAL WEATHER REPORT FOR JUNE 3 | IMD

IMD'S sub-division wise rainfall prediction in Karnataka | IMD

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir districts. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Uttara Kannada district.