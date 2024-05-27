Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies With Light Rainfall

ANI

Bengaluru: The city woke up to partly cloudy skies on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a generally cloudy skies with high chances of light to moderate rain and strong surface winds in the city today.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 22°C, projected to peak at 30°C, and temperatures are expected to hover around 25°C throughout the day with high chances of rain. The sunrise was at 05:52 am, with sunset expected at 06:41 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

IMD predicts that there will be no significant change in the weather for the next 48 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures will remain unchanged compared to today.

Karnataka Weather Forecast

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at a few places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, and Bengaluru Urban districts.

Monsoon prediction

As per IMD prediction, the monsoon will hit the Karnataka's capital of Bengaluru by June 13 or 14. Rainfall in the state is predicted to begin in the first week of June.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Bengaluru currently stands at 60, which falls within the 'Satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.