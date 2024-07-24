 Bengaluru Weather: Cool Breeze, Cloudy Sky & Light Showers Call For A Steaming Hot Filter Coffee
Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | Pinterest

Bengaluru: While most parts of India are battling rain related inevitable repercussions like accidents, flooding, water logging, power cuts, etc. Bengaluru is enjoying the charm of optimum rainfall enough to keep temperatures cool and wind speed just enough to set the mood for a hot cup of filter coffee, coupled with some pakoras. Cloudy sky, cool breeze and light showers here and there will be the scenario in Bengaluru on July 24, Wednesday.

India Meteorological Department said, generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain is very likely in the city of Bengaluru. Sustained wind with wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) is very likely. The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 27 degrees centigrade while minimum temperature is expected to drop up to 21 degrees centigrade.

Today's Weather Report

Today's Weather Report | IMD

IMD forecast for whole of Karnataka for Wednesday

IMD said, isolated heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts. Isolated heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur over Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu districts.

Light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Interior Karnataka. Light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur at many places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka.

Local Weather Report and Forecast For: Bengaluru-City Dated :Jul 24, 2024

Local Weather Report and Forecast For: Bengaluru-City Dated :Jul 24, 2024 | IMD

IMD warnings for next few days

IMD said that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka till July 27.

Sustained wind with wind speed (40-50) KMPH is very likely to prevail at isolated places over Interior Karnataka from till July 27 and (30-40) Kmph over North Interior Karnataka on 24th July 2024. Sustained wind with wind speed (30-40) KMPH very likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka from till July 27.

