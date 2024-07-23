Bengaluru Weather Update For July 23: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky & Light To Moderate Rainfall In City

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky & Light To Moderate Rainfall In City | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky in the city of Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 23. Light to Moderate rain very likely said IMD. Sustained wind with wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) very likely in Bengaluru. Maximum temperature is expected to go up to 27 degrees centigrade, while minimum temperature is expected to drop up to 20 degrees centigrade. IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state of Karnataka.

Bengaluru Local weather Report | IMD

Temperature observations in Karnataka | IMD

IMD forecast for Karnataka for July 23

IMD said that isolated heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts. Isolated heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur over Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu districts. IMD said that light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Interior Karnataka & at a few places over remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka.

IMD warnings for next few days

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka from July 23-26; over North Interior Karnataka on July 25-26 and over South Interior Karnataka from July 23-26th.

Sustained wind with wind speed (30-40) KMPH very likely to prevail at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka till July 26; over North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka till July 25.

IMD says the following is expected in areas that will experience heavy rain

Water logging and flooding of Low-lying areas

Damage to Kuccha and unsecured and Temporary structures

Disruption of Electricity.

Disruption of traffic flow.

Damages to trees.

Minor damages to crops

Mudslides and rock falls.

IMD's suggested actions 

Stay away from areas prone to flash floods. 

Take safe shelters inside pucca houses. 

Temporary and unsecured structures should be secured properly or vacated. 

Backup electricity plan can be made 

Pre plan due to expected delays in Traffic