Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated

Bengaluru: The sun rose in Silicon City at 06:08 am and is expected to set at 6:34 pm. On Tuesday, the lowest temperature is predicted to be 21 degree Celsius, while the highest temperature is predicted to reach 27 degree Celsius.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the city's citizens will face colder temperatures.

The humidity is predicted to reach 77%, which is greater than it was on Monday. Cloudy skies will persist throughout the day, and a steady 24 km/h wind is predicted to blow from the west. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures the visibility in the air, is predicted to be 30.0.

The IMD has not issued any warnings in the city. However, the weather department has issued orange alerts for coastal regions. Residents are advised to avoid wandering near the shore and only step out of their houses if necessary. On the other hand, the North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka districts have received yellow alerts as heavy rainfall is likely to hit the mainland.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) gave information related to weather and wrote, "Next 5 Days #Rain#Forecast & #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected over coastal & coastal districts of the state."

Weather forecast on August 28

