 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the city will experience cooler weather on Tuesday. The minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 21 degree Celsius and the maximum temperatures are expected to be 27 degree Celsius.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Today | X

Bengaluru: The sun rose in Silicon City at 06:08 am and is expected to set at 6:34 pm. On Tuesday, the lowest temperature is predicted to be 21 degree Celsius, while the highest temperature is predicted to reach 27 degree Celsius.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the city's citizens will face colder temperatures.

The humidity is predicted to reach 77%, which is greater than it was on Monday. Cloudy skies will persist throughout the day, and a steady 24 km/h wind is predicted to blow from the west. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures the visibility in the air, is predicted to be 30.0.

The IMD has not issued any warnings in the city. However, the weather department has issued orange alerts for coastal regions. Residents are advised to avoid wandering near the shore and only step out of their houses if necessary. On the other hand, the North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka districts have received yellow alerts as heavy rainfall is likely to hit the mainland.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Report: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In City, Check Humidity, AQI & More
article-image

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) gave information related to weather and wrote, "Next 5 Days #Rain#Forecast & #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected over coastal & coastal districts of the state."

FPJ Shorts
BMC Recruitment 2024: 1,846 Executive Assistant Posts Available For Class 10 Pass; Salary Up to Rs 81,100
BMC Recruitment 2024: 1,846 Executive Assistant Posts Available For Class 10 Pass; Salary Up to Rs 81,100
Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As Rescue Ops Continue; Visuals Surface
Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As Rescue Ops Continue; Visuals Surface
NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral
NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral
Top 5 Stocks For August 27: Indian Hotels, Ultratech, HCL Tech In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For August 27: Indian Hotels, Ultratech, HCL Tech In Focus

Weather forecast on August 28

Tue city will likely to witness sunrise 06:08 am and the sun will likely to set at 6:33 pm. According to the local weather department, the temperatures will likely hover between 21 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As...

Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As...

UP Shocker: Meerut Shopkeeper Molests Children, Records Videos To Extort Money; FIR Registered

UP Shocker: Meerut Shopkeeper Molests Children, Records Videos To Extort Money; FIR Registered

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated

Bihar: Heavy Rush Of Devotees At Patna's ISKCON Temple On Janmashtami Leads To Stampede-Like...

Bihar: Heavy Rush Of Devotees At Patna's ISKCON Temple On Janmashtami Leads To Stampede-Like...