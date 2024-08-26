Bengaluru Weather Report: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In City, Check Humidity, AQI & More

Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light showers on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to range between 21 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. The city saw the sunrise at 6:08 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:34 pm. Today's minimum humidity level is expected to be 75%, but the maximum level can reach up to 80%. The skies are expected to be cloudy throughout the day, with the wind blowing continuously from the West at a speed of 29 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 25.0, indicating good visibility in the area. Light rainfall is predicted in the city.

IMD predicts rainfall in the city and surrounding areas

IMD has forecasted light showers in the city, with an orange alert issued for the coastal regions of Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is expected in North Interior Karnataka, while no alert has been issued for South Interior Karnataka. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has shared a weather report indicating the same. KSNDMC shared a weather report on X and wrote,"Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected over Malnadu districts adjoining Coastal & Coastal districts of the state today and August 29."

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some parts of the South Interior Karnataka with gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning on August 29 and August 30, whereas moderate to scattered rain is likely on other days